Life, death, taxes and the Northern Hawks making a grand final appearance. The Tasmanian Netball League's in-form side booked their spot to the decider with a win over cross-town rivals Cavaliers 58-55 at the Silverdome.
While the history books will show the Hawks notched their 19th win of the season, the fourth installment of the derby was one of the most entertaining fixtures of the season.
The Hawks flew out of the blocks early with the opening three goals of the game to establish a lead. With sharp feeds and quick transition across the court, the league's top side looked ominous early but the reigning premiers clawed their way back into the fixture.
The Cavaliers, especially in the first two terms, were measured in their passing and shifted the ball forwards and backwards as a means of control after the Hawks' fast start. Shelby Miller's passing was noticeable as she shifted the point of attack into the final third while Deanna Wadley - playing her 150th game - and Hayley McDougall - back from illness - were in-sync in the goal circle.
It left the Hawks with a slender one-goal lead at the break while the second term shared similarities to the opening one as the Cavs remained in with a chance at the main break.
The Cavs found a groove with their passing in the second term and if not for Tessa Coote managing a few tip balls, they could have possibly been in front with McDougall and Oakley shooting well in the circle.
After being challenged for two quarters, the Hawks established the breathing space they need in the qualifying final. While they finished the third term with a seven-goal lead, it was their defensive unit which led the way.
Rolling subs were critical for both sides but none more so then Coote rolled into goal-keeper with Gemma Poke for the Hawks. Together the pair worked the defensive space well, showcasing their experience at the level to get a few intercepts and halt the Cavs' attacking play.
The margin stretched to eight early in the final term as the Hawks entrusted their experienced duo of Ash Mawer and Danni Pickett in the attacking circle. Mawer's positioning against the Cavs' defensive set-up proved critical as the TNL's form goal-shooter held her nerve to convert key chances to steady the Hawks.
It was a tense last quarter at the SIlverdome with the atmosphere building in the crowd as the clock ticked towards the final siren. The Cavs' defensive pressure allowed them to slim the margin to five points but the Hawks seemed to find the answers.
It means the Hawks will have a week off ahead of the grand final as they look to redeem their defeat in last year's grand final.
As they did last season, the Cavaliers will have to take the long road to the decider with a preliminary final next weekend.
They'll face Cripps who beat Kingston 56-48 in the elimination final in Hobart.
Elsewhere, the Cavaliers' 19-and-unders will continue their campaign after beating Karana 54-35 in the elimination final.
They will face Devon next weekend for a spot in the decider after the latter lost to Cripps 43-39 in the qualifying final.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
