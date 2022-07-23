The Examiner
TNL: Northern Hawks through to grand final, beat Cavaliers in Launceston derby

By Adam Daunt
Updated July 23 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FIERCE: Shelby Miller and Lydia Coote compete for the ball as the Northern Hawks booked their grand final spot. Picture: Rod Thompson

Life, death, taxes and the Northern Hawks making a grand final appearance. The Tasmanian Netball League's in-form side booked their spot to the decider with a win over cross-town rivals Cavaliers 58-55 at the Silverdome.

