Northern Hawks have moved one game away from an unbeaten roster season after they claimed their 17th win of the season against Arrows 70-40.
At their Silverdome home, Hawks put together their largest winning margin over Arrows this season after previous 25 and 29-point wins.
The Arrows acquitted themselves well in the opening half as they pushed last season's grand finalists in the opening term to trail by four points before a tough second term saw them trailing by nine.
The ladder-leaders put their foot down in the second half to out-score Arrows 38-17. Lynette Childs and Tessa Coote broke up a few passing moves and the Hawks took full advantage of a locked-in Ash Mawer. Hawks' Matilda Allen impressed.
The Cavaliers also tasted success in their first fixture of the double-header as they accounted for winless Karana 69-42.
The Cavs had a slightly shuffled line-up with Claire Oakley acting as the focal point in attack and the likes of Candice Archer and Annabelle Sanders on the bench. Deanna Wadley was instrumental in goal-attack.
The Cavs' two leaders in Estelle Margetts and Shelby Miller alternated in wing attack with good effect as the former applied plenty of pressure, along with Wadley, on Karana's defensive unit.
Wadley's willingness to attempt tips in the Cavs' attacking third resulted in plenty of return ball to Oakley, who made the most of it in an accurate shooting performance. Oakley's command of the shooting circle in addition to some smart positioning resulted in plenty of opportunities for the Cavs' off-season recruit.
After leading at the main change by 19 points, the Cavs exhibited complete control in the final term with frantic defensive pressure coming across the court, led by Hannah Lenthall in wing defence, increasing the margin to 27 points.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
