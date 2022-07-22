The Cavaliers have taken a left-field approach to their training in search of their first Launceston derby win ahead of this weekend's qualifying final.
The reigning premiers are yet to beat the Northern Hawks despite three attempts this season at the Silverdome which will again host an all-Northern opens final on Saturday.
Advertisement
With a grand final spot on the line at the Silverdome on Saturday, the Cavaliers enlisted the state men's squad to ramp up the intensity.
"That really helped in the preparation as well just the real physical presence, speed and all that sort of stuff, it was a clever innovation from Dan [Roden] to freshen things up and help us really hit our straps," Cavs' Danni Cartstens said.
"I think everything goes up a notch [in finals] especially with the way the game works now and rolling subs which can bring impact into the game ... [there's] the crowd as well especially being a Northern final which is massive ... so everything goes up a notch."
Carstens pointed to Shannae Heazlewood - who is returning from injury - alongside Hayley McDougall [returning from illness] as two impressive performers on the training track.
There is a sense of deja vu for the Cavs with their 19-and-unders side preparing for an elimination final alongside the opens' qualifying final appearance. Last season, the 19-and-unders were eliminated at this stage while the opens were sent to a preliminary final before beating Hawks in the decider.
The Cavs' respective leaders have been busy making sure that their sides are focused for finals.
"I think Shelby in the opens and Annabelle Sanders in the 19s have been perfect choices in those roles because both of them have really pushed everyone to be focused," Carstens said.
"[Especially] in terms of benchmarks and hitting and exceeding them on the court with skills and execution."
The Hawks are aiming for their 19th win in a row after an unbeaten roster season and their fourth win over their cross-town rivals.
The club had a strong training week leading into the final, headlined by defensive duo Monique Dufty and Gemma Poke, as they target their seventh consecutive grand finals spot.
"There's certainly a buzz around the club at the moment and I am super proud of everyone and not just what we've been able to achieve on the court with 18 wins but also off the court how we've connected and bonded," Hawks captain Danni Pickett said.
"We're really excited and really confident and I think with our ability as a team and as a group and our depth that we can be really successful over the next three weeks.
"Excited is probably an understatement, we're pumped."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.