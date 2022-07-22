The inclusion of key players, including two North Launceston players, has arrived in a timely fashion ahead of the Tasmania Devils' toughest challenge yet.
Lachie Cowan and Seth Campbell return having played games with the Allies in the under 18 NAB AFL National Championships, alongside fellow Devilthree-weeks Brandon Leary, Tom McCallum and Colby McKercher.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the unbeaten Gippsland Power, Tasmania Devils head coach and talent manager Jeromey Webberley said the Coastal duo's absence over the two weeks before the competition's break had been felt.
"... obviously for those two, Lachie Cowan and Seth Campbell, they're outstanding players and particularly have had stand-out seasons," Webberley said.
NAB League action restarts after a three week break, something Webberley said had been good for his players.
"It's been really good for our players to go back and play local footy or with their TSL clubs and for them to make a contribution with their clubs," Webberley said.
"Most of the guys played at the very least two or three games with their clubs.
"It was good to be able to keep the strong link with the clubs and schools."
Launceston's Colby McKercher and Joshua Gillow will also return to the Devils' side, with teammate Khai Lunson and North Launceston's Oscar Harper making way.
Webberley said selection was difficult this week with everyone available.
"We've had three weeks away and two weeks prior with a lot of changes and different personnel," he said.
"The boys who came in represented the jumper really well and I was really impressed by some of the guys."
In aiming to break the Power's spell over the competition, Webberley said they were focused re-establishing their brand of footy.
"It would be a real feather in the cap if we can push Gippsland along and finish with a win," he said.
He predicted the game would be won around the contest and in gaining territory.
The Devils host Gippsland at North Hobart Oval on Sunday.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
