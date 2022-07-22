The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lachie Cowan, Seth Campbell back in Devils squad

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
July 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG INS: The Devils have missed Lachie Cowan's ball-winning ability, with the Coastal product returning to the fray this weekend. Picture: Rodney Braithwaite

The inclusion of key players, including two North Launceston players, has arrived in a timely fashion ahead of the Tasmania Devils' toughest challenge yet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.