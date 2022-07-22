A potential first for Launceston will be taking place this weekend, with two combat sports running events at the same time.
Launceston Boxing Club and Legion Fightsports both have 17 and 16-bout cards on Saturday, taking place at the Australian-Italian Club and Elphin Sports Centre respectively.
Nick Millwood from the Launceston Boxing Club said the events show the love for the sports that both organisations have.
"We're dedicated and passionate to making these events a great spectacle for people to watch but also a strong platform for all of our guys to fight on," he said.
Millwood's fight night, which is held in conjunction with the Tasmanian Boxing League, has 16 competitive bouts and one exhibition, with fighters ranging from 38 kilograms up to 91kgs-plus.
Highlights of the night include Devonport's Layton Kelly taking on Victorian Skanda SriKanthan and an elimination tournament featuring three of Tasmania's best 57kg boys.
The winner of Zane Hales and Brock Chapman will face Launceston's Cody Holmes in a perfect warm-up for the Australian championships.
"This will be the largest fight card that any league or association has held since before COVID," Millwood said.
"The league is really strong at the moment, we've got 15 registered clubs and it's just really good to see everyone getting back into the swing of it and getting their guys fit and ready to nominate."
Putting together the boxing card was Millwood's first matchmaking experience.
"I've got a really good relationship with all the trainers around Tasmania in the league, so it's quite easy when you can talk to people and you know how people operate," he said.
"I was blessed really to have so many nominations to be able to work with and everyone was willing and able to take step-up fights, so it was quite easy to match in the end."
Legion, which features muay thai and mixed martial arts fights, starts at 6pm with tickets available on their website, while Launceston's event starts at 6.30pm.
Tickets for the Launceston fight night are $20 and can be purchased at the door.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
