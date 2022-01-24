sport, cricket,

Hobart Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith has stepped aside from his duties with Cricket Tasmania as the state looks to enter a new era with new leadership. The 43-year-old announced his decision following the Hurricanes' exit from the Big Bash finals series after the recent Adelaide Strikers game which concluded his five seasons with Cricket Tasmania. The Launceston-born cricketer was due for an extension as the Hurricanes coach and Cricket Tasmania director of coaching but opted against seeking an extension. "While making several finals across both programs, we have not won the trophies the Tasmanian fans deserve and therefore I feel the time is right for a new hand to help write the next chapters," he said. Under Griffith's tenure, Tasmania reached grand finals in all three major men's competitions but did not secure the silverware. READ MORE: New and active cases drop for fifth straight day The state also helped Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Ben McDermott enter the national team picture in limited-overs cricket in that time. The former state representative has also held roles with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and is open to continuing coaching in the future. "This isn't the end of my coaching journey, but in the immediate term and off the back of a couple of very challenging years, it's time to refocus on my young family and repay the endless sacrifices they have made for me," he said. Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin added: "When you depart a role like this you hope that you've left the programs in a better condition to when you began. Adam has absolutely done that, and his legacy will be felt for many years to come." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/9a50ab4d-4f1f-4226-8756-23ded760bb56.jpg/r0_213_4200_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg