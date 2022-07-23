Climate change agenda the first big test, hopefully the Greens play ball

Promised action on climate change was a big vote winner for Labor and it needs to post some major gains early in the piece on big-ticket items such as this to build public confidence. Across Europe, the nasty effects of a red hot summer are revealing themselves with major bushfires in areas that have never seen such catastrophic fire behaviour. All of the UK's 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2002, in a country where such data has been kept since 1659. The UK recorded its hottest temperature on record last Tuesday.

