The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor accuses Tasmanian Government of keeping Tasmanians in dark during COVID outbreak

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 19 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hospitals remain at level three escalation, but here's what's at level four

Tasmanian public hospitals remain at COVID escalation management level three, but the decision whether escalation to level four is needed can change daily, with the Labor party accusing the state government of keeping Tasmanians in the dark.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.