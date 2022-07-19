Hospitals remain at level three escalation, but here's what's at level four

Tasmanian public hospitals remain at COVID escalation management level three, but the decision whether escalation to level four is needed can change daily, with the Labor party accusing the state government of keeping Tasmanians in the dark.
The Tasmanian Health Service introduced the escalation management plans in 2020 to set out clear goals on how to prioritise resources amid a spike in COVID cases.
State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said assessment of whether to move between escalation levels is undertaken by the Regional Health Commander and the Regional Health Emergency Management Team.
"The point at which each Tasmanian hospital escalates or de-escalates is based on an assessment of the individual situation at that hospital, and this includes factors such as the number of COVID-positive inpatients, available staffing resources, available bed capacity, and wider hospital demand," she said.
Level four escalation would include asking staff to cancel leave, closing wards to visitors, decanting patients to private health facilities and district hospitals and advising the public of any cessation of services.
Labor Health spokeswoman Anita Dow accused the state government of not being transparent with Public Health advice and keeping Tasmanians informed of the crisis.
"It's time for the government to be upfront with the Tasmanian community about exactly what's happening across Tasmania," she said.
"We've got rising [COVID] cases, rising hospitalisations, a nursing workforce that's taking strike action and chaos in our hospital system."
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the THS acknowledged the extra burden the COVID-19 pandemic had placed on all staff, and their commitment was evident.
"Following notice of industrial action, the Department of Health will work with the ANMF and its members to ensure the impact on services and patient care is minimised during any industrial action," she said.
"The best protection continues to be vaccination. The state's high rates of vaccination have reduced hospitalisation and death among people who contract COVID-19."
Ms Dow said the "lack of information from the government is shocking" and said Labor would always take Public Health Advice to update Tasmanians.
However she did not say whether Labor agreed to a return of restrictions such as mask mandates and the like.
"The important thing to note is that this pandemic is not over, we're right in the midst of the pandemic but we haven't reached the people."
"The Labor Party, as I have always advocated very strongly for, would be there providing information. That's how you provide confidence to the community."
Ms Morgan-Wicks said measures had been put in place to ensure patient care continued to be the top priority at all of Tasmania's hospitals.
"As part of our winter strategy, we have maintained increased bed capacity in our hospitals that was established to respond to COVID-19, and invested in hospital avoidance strategies to provide care and support for people in the community, such as the expanded COVID@homeplus program," she said.
