The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The sites of old warehouses and industrial sheds in cities and towns could be rezoned for housing

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:17am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian building sector weigh in on housing crisis

Medium-density housing developments such as townhouses and villas in cities should be considered as a solution to Tasmania's housing shortage, suggest building insiders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.