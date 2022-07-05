Welcome to Travelways,
There's a saying in Tasmania that just when you thought it couldn't get any colder, winter really begins.
Sometimes these last few days of the cold, with the promise of spring sunshine just on the horizon, can seem the longest.
However, Tasmania makes winter's final shrug a time to embrace; and with snow falling throughout the highlands, it's time to head into our alpine country.
There are plenty of places to see the snow, but for first-class skiing you can't go past Ben Lomond.
This scenic ski field is just over an hour from downtown Launceston and, in addition to the snow, offers sweeping views from the highlands to the sea.
And as we start to ease into spring, there are unparalleled events on offer including the unmissable Great Eastern Wine Week (page 17).
This year's program offers even more events spanning September 9 - 18, from black tie dinners to wine-matched high teas.
This is a time of transformation, when its defined seasons promise unparalleled experiences for anyone lucky enough to visit now.
And if the weather turns chilly, a nip or two of the state's lauded local tipple at Whisky Week (page 17) is sure to quickly warm you up.
Tasmanian distillers are known for their spirit of generosity and this year they're offering up close and personal whisky experiences in Hobart, Launceston and Burnie.
For an unbridled introduction to Tasmania's arts scene don't miss Junction Arts Festival September 14-18 (page 16) which returns with activities mainly based around Launceston.
From its forest to its sea, its dynamic cities to its quaint villages, the beauty of Tasmania is on full display as winter gives way to spring.
Winter may be long, but it's magic; don't miss experiencing it for yourself.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
