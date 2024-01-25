Travelways | February - March 2024

Tasmania has been named one of the best places to visit in 2024... and you know what? We believe that.
The New York Times has labelled Tasmania as a must-see travel destination in their 52 Best Places to visit in 2024 list.
As Stephanie Dalton, our colleague at The Examiner said, the much-anticipated list is compiled annually by New York Times travel editors and experts, who select the most desirable destinations from across the globe.
Contributor to the NYT, Nora Walsh, said Tasmania was recognised for its rich Indigenous culture, abundant nature, and elevated dining experiences.
Tasmania was one of only two Australian locations to make the annual list, alongside Brisbane and other global destinations such as Indonesia, Nepal and Madagascar.
Tourism Tasmania chief executive Sarah Clark said she couldn't be more thrilled for the state to be included on the New York Times Best Places to Visit list.
"We know Tassie has been top of mind for Australian travellers for a while, and it's great to see that now, it will be on the bucket lists of international travellers as well," she said.
- - - -
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
