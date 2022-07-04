The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Scott Gardner and Gene Bates join Australian Cycling Team program

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 4 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRACK RECORD: Scott Gardner and British cyclist Victoria Pendleton at the Beijing Olympics. Picture: Supplied

AusCycling has turned to two Tasmanian success stories to steer it into a new era.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.