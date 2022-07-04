AusCycling has turned to two Tasmanian success stories to steer it into a new era.
The national body has announced the appointments of Dr Scott Gardner as head coach of acceleration and action and Gene Bates as head coach of endurance within the Australian Cycling Team program.
Advertisement
Gardner will lead a pillar, which includes BMX, BMX freestyle and track sprint.
A world-leading sports scientist hailing from Cressy, Gardner helped Aussies Ryan Bayley, Anna Meares and Shane Kelly to Olympic glory in 2004 before repeating the feat with Brits Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Victoria Pendleton in 2008 and 2012 and continuing the trend with world champions Azizul Awang, of Malaysia, along with BMX riders Sam and Alise Willoughby.
"I am hugely excited to be back home in Australia in this new role for AusCycling," said Gardner, who set up home on the East Coast after returning home from Europe.
"I started my international career here and feel very grateful for the support and mentoring that I received back then.
"I hope that in coming years I can give some of that back while helping to develop confidence and belief within the Australian Cycling Team."
Overseeing endurance programs for track, road and mountain bike for able-bodied and para components, Bates was a former Tasmanian Institute of Sport cycling coach before progressing with the Australian Institute of Sport and Australian UCI WorldTour team GreenEDGE (now Team BikeExchange-Jayco).
"For a long time, I have thought about returning to work with Australian athletes and looking at the current state and future of cycling as a whole in Australia, we can only be motivated by the potential," Bates said.
"We have a new era of cycling arriving, and I am very excited to be a part of that.
"I started my coaching career in Australia, and I'm very happy to be going back to share some of my experience and learn from our staff and athlete group."
The pair will join AusCycling director of operations Paul Brosnan, also a previous TIS cycling coach.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.