The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania is entering the final quarter of its push to become the 19th AFL team

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucky 19: Unpacking Tasmania's last push to play on in the AFL competition

As the deadline for the Tasmanian AFL side looms closer, it may be at least worthwhile to take stock of where the landscape sits ahead of the most important decision for the state's footballing future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.