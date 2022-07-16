Lucky 19: Unpacking Tasmania's last push to play on in the AFL competition

As the deadline for the Tasmanian AFL side looms closer, it may be at least worthwhile to take stock of where the landscape sits ahead of the most important decision for the state's footballing future.
Since the Tasmanian dream became increasingly serious last year, the whirlwind of emotion and debate surrounding the potential 19th licence is enough to make your head spin.
Advertisement
Here's a look at the several key factors involved in the Tasmanian decision.
Colin Carter's report into the feasibility of the Tasmanian AFL bid was released in August last year and described Tasmania's case for an AFL/AFLW side as "strong".
The report believed Tasmania would be in the middle of the bottom third for AFL team's viability with the Tasmanian government providing $7-11 million dollars annually while 38,000 members would put in on par with other clubs per capita.
The report did indicate that relocating a Victorian side or a joint-venture between Tasmanian would be more sustainable than a 19th side.
Eddie McGuire has driven the proposal of relocating North Melbourne with the former Collingwood president drawing comparisons between the current last-placed Kangaroos and Fitzroy, who merged with the Brisbane Bears in 1996.
McGuire's proposal would see the merged side play 11 games in Melbourne and 11 games in Tasmania. In addition, McGuire nominated Alastair Clarkson, who is assisting the Tasmanian AFL Taskforce, to coach the side which would still be called the Kangaroos under his proposal.
The AFL has rejected the idea and are only considering the 19th licence rather than relocation. The state government has also reaffirmed they want a solely Tasmanian side rather than a "rented" state side.
The Kangaroos have been lumped in with the Tasmanian bid which is no small feat given the club's leaders are running out of ways to say "no" to a hypothetical plan to send them south.
The Kangaroos have benefited financially from playing games at Bellerieve Oval since 2012, which started as a two-game deal but increased to three when it was re-negotiated in 2017 until 2021 and extended to 2022.
It's not the first time the Kangaroos have been thrown into relocation talks after they were put forward as an option for the Gold Coast.
They've rebutted the Tasmanian hypothetical several times with new president Sonja Hood and chief executive Ben Amarfio both declaring no interest to the proposal, which has been largely put forward by McGuire.
"Our footy club has been in North Melbourne for over 150 years. We are invested in staying at Arden Street and looking forward to being an active participant," Amarfio told The Age last year.
The Victorian club made Launceston their home-away-from-home over the past two decades with regular home games at UTAS Stadium.
Advertisement
The Hawks have arguably the most skin in the game, alongside North Melbourne, due to their contracts to play games in Tasmania.
The previous deal, which ran from 2016-2021, was thought to be worth $19-20 million across the five years, while the current agreement, signed last year, expires at the end of the current season.
Former Hawks president Jeff Kennett is gone, but incoming president Peter Nankivell indicated the Hawks were prepared to throw its support behind the bid.
"We will review all the same material that's put in front of the presidents [in August] in forming our view, but I should say, and I am not anticipating any position here, Tasmania has been incredible for the Hawthorn Football Club," he said on SEN.
"We've been there 22 years and built up a significant role in the community and we're extremely proud of that and we understand particular parts of Tasmania, [and] the passion for the game.
"If there was to be a 19th licence issued or a Tasmanian team, expect the Hawks to be supportive of whatever that looks like."
Advertisement
The state government unveiled plans for the $750 million stadium earlier this year which would be located on Regatta Point alongside Macquarie Point.
It would be able to hold 27,000 people for sporting events and around 30,000 people for concerts and live events while it would also feature a retractable roof.
Then-Premier Peter Gutwein unveiled the plans in March, with the stadium conditional on Tasmania being approved for an AFL side.
"A southern stadium supports the aspirations for Tasmania securing its own AFL team, which would be based in Hobart, and will also be able to host rectangular sporting codes which will support ongoing discussions about an A-League football licence," he said.
Advertisement
Tasmanian Labor and the Greens have both criticised the need for the stadium given Bellerieve Arena and UTAS Stadium exist.
"Given the health, housing and cost of living crisis in Tasmania, we made it clear to the Premier and the AFL Taskforce that we did not support the proposed $750M floating stadium," Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said in June.
McLachlan has stated that the stadium would be a required part of Tasmania's bid.
McLachlan has stated that he would want to see "unanimous support" from the AFL presidents on the Tasmanian bid.
A majority of teams, like Hawthorn and North Melbourne, are prepared to go with the AFL commission's decision. Other teams, including Chris Scott's Geelong and Chris Fagan's Brisbane, have been unwavering in their support for the bid.
Advertisement
The critics are Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane and Collingwood president Jeff Browne, the latter wanting assurances the Pies won't be left subsidising a new team.
"I just don't think a 19th franchise is right at the moment," Cochrane said in June.
"If we all want to have an honesty moment, we've got a number of clubs that are struggling financially."
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.