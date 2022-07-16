Lucky 19: Unpacking Tasmania's last push to play on in the AFL competition

CENTRE: Gillon McLachlan says Tasmania needs the new stadium to be considered for an AFL side as the league ponders a 19th licence. TOP: Outgoing Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has said the Hawks will be supportive of the Tasmania bid ahead of seeing the business case soon. BOTTOM LEFT: Peter Gutwein announced plans for the new stadium in March when he was Premier of Tasmania during his state of the state address. BOTTOM RIGHT: The proposed $750 million stadium in Hobart. Pictures: Paul Scambler and file pictures