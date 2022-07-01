Tasmania Police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a truck on the East Tamar Highway.
Motorists are asked to obey traffic diversions in place at the intersection of East Tamar Highway and University Way at Newnham.
South-bound motorists are being diverted onto George Town Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
One person is reportedly receiving medical treatment at the scene.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
