Mega gallery: All Schools state cross-country at Symmons Plains

Launceston Church Grammar's Rosie Jackson and Scotch Oakburn College's Sophie Marshall were the Northern winners at the All Schools state cross-country this week at Symmons Plains.
Jackson won her first All Schools state cross-country, taking out the under-17 girls' race in 16.20 minutes ahead of Prospect High's Zoe Casey and Burnie High's Isabel Gitzinger.
Advertisement
She improved 15 places after finishing 16th last year.
Marshall continued her dominance at All Schools taking out the under-16 girls' event in 15.07 minutes.
Both races were four-kilometres long.
The Examiner's Paul Scambler and Brian Allen captured these shots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.