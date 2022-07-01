The Examiner
Mega gallery: All Schools state cross-country at Symmons Plains

By Paul Scambler & Brian Allen
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:00am
Launceston Church Grammar's Rosie Jackson and Scotch Oakburn College's Sophie Marshall were the Northern winners at the All Schools state cross-country this week at Symmons Plains.

