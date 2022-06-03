Just 12 weeks after his professional boxing debut, Launceston product Tyler Blizzard will be stepping back into the ring for his second bout.
Now living in New South Wales, the 24-year-old is under the tutelage of three-time world champion Jeff Fenech and will take on debutant Harrison Winters at the Revesby Workers' Club on July 2.
Advertisement
"It was difficult enough to get the first fight so to back it up within 12 weeks, it's a relief and I'm training hard," Blizzard said.
"This is the first time I've been able to train full-time thanks to sponsorship so I've been going a lot of different things - swimming, yoga, bike classes - just anything sometimes to take the mind away from boxing.
"I've been doing lots of work with [Launceston Boxing Club's] Twigs [Millwood] and Jeff as well.
"All of the extra stuff helps my mobility, to loosen me up so that when I do my sparring and my rounds, I'm a bit more agile and not so tight.
"Not having to work 40 hours a week has also played a massive part in what will be a good second fight."
Getting back into the ring after a five-year absence, Blizzard's first professional fight - and win - was in April, defeating Daniel Harwood by unanimous decision.
Knocking his opponent down in the first round, the Tasmanian expended plenty of energy trying to finish the fight and it caught up with him towards the end but he was still able to get the win.
That fight was at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on the undercard of Harry Garside's Australian Lightweight Title win, which he recently defended against Lilydale's Layton McFerran.
Blizzard said his second fight will be on a smaller event but he knows how crucial getting a second consecutive win could be.
"To be 2-0 would definitely boost me up there," he said.
"I would possibly start looking to go a few more rounds and possibly towards a state title or an Aussie title either later in the year or towards early next year if all goes to plan with whatever Jeff's got in store for me."
Just like his debut, the fight will be four rounds of three minutes, weighing in at 55.2kgs which falls under the super bantamweight category.
Blizzard thanked Launceston businesses Chris Reissig Builders and DLM Machinery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.