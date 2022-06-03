The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tyler Blizzard's second professional boxing fight locked in

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 3 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK HOME: Tasmanian export Tyler Blizzard, pictured at Launceston Boxing Club's gym this week. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Just 12 weeks after his professional boxing debut, Launceston product Tyler Blizzard will be stepping back into the ring for his second bout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.