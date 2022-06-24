Two Tasmanians have claimed national success in the Australian Open of lawn bowls.
Invermay's Bec Van Asch was part of the all-conquering women's foursome which took out their respective event for the third consecutive time (2022, 2021 and 2019, with the event not being staged in 2020).
The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist joined Sam Ferguson, Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell to a 17-9 victory to lay claim to further silverware at the national level.
Van Asch's foursome's 17-9 victory came at the expense of rival quartet Serena Bonnell, Gail Crompton, Vicki Day and Marilyn Emerton.
It serves as the perfect preparation for Van Asch after the Invermay bowler was the sixth Tasmanian selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Van Asch will be hoping to repeat her performance from 2018 which saw her claim gold medals in the fours and the triples events.
Van Asch will be part of a 18-strong squad of lawn bowlers for Australia which are aiming to achieve history in Birmingham.
If Van Asch or the squad medal in the English host city, it will be Australia's first Commonwealth Games medal in the sport on English soil.
There was further state success at the Australian Open when David Minns flew the state flag in the men's multi-disability singles.
The East Launceston bowler was part of what the commentary labelled the "match of the tournament" as he defeated Frank Krslovic 21-20 in the final.
Minns had to hold his nerve to lay claim to the silverware as Krslovic, from Victoria, fought back to have the championship within his reach.
The umpire deemed Minns to be holding the second shot on the second-last end to keep the match alive before he won it off his last bowl on the last end.
The lawn bowls at the Games, which has been a regular feature throughout all Commonwealth Games, will run from Friday, July 29 through to Saturday, August, 6 at Victoria Park at Leamington Spa.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
