The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rebecca Van Asch, David Minns deliver wins at Australian Open 2022

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
June 24 2022 - 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Van Asch with her teammates Sam Ferguson, Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell. Picture: Bowls Australia

Two Tasmanians have claimed national success in the Australian Open of lawn bowls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.