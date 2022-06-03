Tasmania has its sixth athlete selected in the 2022 Commonwealth Games team, with Invermay bowler Rebecca Van Asch announced on Friday.
Selected in a team of 18 lawn bowlers as Australia seeks its first Commonwealth Games gold medal on English soil in the sport, Van Asch won two of them in Gold Coast in 2018 in the fours and the triples.
Advertisement
"The Gold Coast Games were an incredible moment for me, winning two golds with my teammates, celebrating with family and friends," Van Asch said.
"I am looking forward to the challenge of the Birmingham Games, it is the highest honour competing for Australia at the Games, and I can't wait to be over there."
The lawn bowls competition, which has featured in all bar one edition of the Commonwealth Games, is one of the most prestigious events in the sport and will be played from Friday, July 29 through to Saturday, August, 6 at Victoria Park at Leamington Spa.
Van Asch joins Jake Templeton (S13 swimming), Erica Burleigh (vision impaired para-triathlon), Nicola Carey (T20 cricket), Ariarne Titmus (swimming - 200m, 400, 800m freestyle) and Hayden Armstrong (vision impaired para-triathlon, guide) as selected Tasmanians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.