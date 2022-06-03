The Examiner
Lawn bowler Rebecca Van Asch selected for Commonwealth Games

Josh Partridge
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
Rebecca Van Asch with her 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal. Picture: TIS

Tasmania has its sixth athlete selected in the 2022 Commonwealth Games team, with Invermay bowler Rebecca Van Asch announced on Friday.

