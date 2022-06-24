Launceston will add another AFL player to its growing pedigree this weekend, with Isaac Chugg to debut for Collingwood.
Drafted by the Magpies with pick 28 of the 2020 AFL Rookie Draft, Chugg's debut was announced by the club on Friday, with the side set to play GWS at the MCG on Sunday.
Known for his pace, agility and vertical leap, Chugg was a promising Longford junior before joining Launceston Football Club.
Having played VFL for the last two seasons, he hit a purple patch in rounds four to eight, averaging 13 disposals and three marks per game.
His former Launceston coach Mitch Thorp described him as "a high-quality character that we are all extremely proud of".
"Whilst we're happy for him, it doesn't come as a surprise given the talent and hardened mindset he has," he said.
"He was a popular teammate in our 2020 premiership who lit up the back end of the season with his athletic intercept marking and speed to close out opposition small forwards.
"We have all kept a close eye on how he has been progressing and it's clear in recent weeks that his opportunity to debut has been getting closer."
"All in all, he's a terrific Tasmanian product who is just starting his journey at the top level."
His popularity has obviously spread to his new club, with Chugg swamped by teammates as coach Craig McRae announced his debut, which came following a speech from AFL great Leigh Matthews.
"We talk about the past and we are trying to connect ourselves to the past and then we want to create our own DNA and represent ourselves when we put this jumper on," McRae said.
"Every week presents something different for us ... but this week presents an opportunity for someone to wear it for the first time, so congratulations Chuggy, you're going to play your first game."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
