The Cavaliers have rebounded back to winning ways ahead of an enthralling Launceston derby with a 55-42 win over Cripps.
After being forced to share the points against Arrows on Saturday, the reigning premiers ensured they would not replicate that fate on Sunday against Cripps.
The Cavaliers held a lead at every change as the two teams battled it out in the early game at the Silverdome.
While the Cavs had the better of the play across the opening half, the visitors ensured they were within striking distance all the way to the final change with the lead stretching to seven points at its highest.
To ensure maximum points from the fixture, the Cavs dug deep in the final term with a 14-8 quarter.
In the later fixture, the Northern Hawks maintained their unbeaten run against Karana with a 97-30 victory.
The match was put beyond doubt by the opening break with the home side cantering to a 22-11 lead which grew quarter-by-quarter.
Karana are yet to taste victory in the TNL season but the Hawks refused to get complacent as last season's grand finalists scored at least 22 points in each quarter.
Hawks and Cavs will contest the third Launceston derby of the season on Friday, June 24 at the Silverdome at 8.00pm.
In the 19-and-unders, the Cavaliers were narrowly beaten by Cripps 50-46 as the visitors mounted a final term comeback.
The Hawks fell to Karana as their 19-and-unders match went to the wire in the last term with the final score 38-34.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
