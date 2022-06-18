Cavaliers and Arrows produced a superb State League contest with the teams locked together at half-time, three-quarter-time and again at the end as the match finished in a 55-55 draw.
Arrows edged the opening term by two goals but the hosts soon restored parity after which the teams could not be split, scoring 12 apiece in the third term and 15 each in the last.
Arrows goal shooter Sophie Gunn was a pivotal figure, proving a thorn in the home side but missing a shot after the siren to win the match.
Cavaliers coach Dan Roden said Estelle Margetts did a superb job on the experienced shooter, ably supported by Shennae Heazlewood and Dana Lester.
"Arrows played a solid, consistent game, were patient in attack and shot well," he said.
"We probably did not execute as well as we would have liked. We had opportunities and were a couple of goals up in the final quarter but could not manage to shake them."
Northern Hawks marked Ashlea Mawer's 150th game with a 13th straight win to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.
Combing with Kendall Jones up top, the goal shooter was able to have swift impact as strong feeds from Lydia Coote and Steph Walker helped set up a 16-12 quarter-time lead.
The defensive combination of Lynette Childs and Gemma Poke had a big impact on the game along with some impressive intercepts from Tessa Coote and the half-time margin stretched out to seven goals.
Despite the Coote sisters working well in defence and transitioning the ball down court, Kingston fought back to within five goals at the final break before Hawks found an extra gear in the last to rattle up 19 goals and win 62-44.
Cavaliers host Cripps Waratah at 11am on Sunday before the Hawks take on Karana at 1.30pm.
