Northern Hawks march on in Tasmanian Netball League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 18 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
KEY MATCH-UP: Cavaliers' Estelle Margetts and Dana Lester up against Arrows goal shooter Sophie Gunn. Picture: Paul Scambler

Cavaliers and Arrows produced a superb State League contest with the teams locked together at half-time, three-quarter-time and again at the end as the match finished in a 55-55 draw.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

