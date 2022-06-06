A North-West councillor recently sentenced over flashing at a beach has appeared in court on a new charge.
Darren Lindsay Fairbrother, of Boat Harbour, appeared in the Burnie Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with one count of trespass.
It is alleged that on December 9 last year, at Boat Harbour, he entered onto land without consent of the owner, occupier or the person in charge of the land.
Cr Fairbrother, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded not guilty.
He told Magistrate Marica Duvnjak he had spoken to a lawyer and would be represented at his next appearance.
Ms Duvnjak adjourned the matter until July 8 for mention.
She told Cr Fairbrother she expected a hearing date would be organised on that date.
In April, Cr Fairbrother was found guilty of exposing his penis three times at a secluded beach early in 2020.
The court was told he flashed his "flaccid penis" on a secluded beach at crown prosecutor Katrina Brown and her teenage son.
The matter went to a three-day hearing after he denied the allegation.
In May, Magistrate Teresa Anderson fined Cr Fairbrother $800 and ordered that he be placed on the community protection register.
