The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Waratah-Wynyard Councillor Darren Fairbrother back in court on new charge

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated June 6 2022 - 2:39am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Burnie court complex.

A North-West councillor recently sentenced over flashing at a beach has appeared in court on a new charge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.