Tasmania's Jake Templeton has detailed the challenges facing visually-impaired swimmers as he prepares for his maiden Commonwealth Games.
Born with the degenerative eye disease retinitis pigmentosa, Templeton began swimming with Devonport Aquatic Club before moving to Queensland where he now represents the University of Sunshine Coast Spartans.
Advertisement
Since claiming four medals, including two golds, at the 2013 Australian Short-Course Championships in Sydney, Templeton has dominated his classification, contesting Para World and Pan Pacific Championships, setting multiple freestyle world records and, in 2016, becoming the first Tasmanian swimmer to qualify for the Paralympic Games in more than a decade.
Now working full-time as a personal trainer and swimming coach in Maroochydore, the 27-year-old Burnie-born former Nixon Street Primary and St Brendan Shaw College student explained how restricted vision impacts his swimming.
"Basically, I have very bad tunnel vision and night blindness which affects my depth perception and knowing where the walls are," he said.
Solutions to these challenges range from counting strokes to having someone tap his head with a long stick to alert him when he nears the end of the pool.
"I count quite a bit and in the backstroke I have a tapper who lets me know where I am but I always hit my fingers and zigzag everywhere. In the freestyle, as long as I stick down the middle, I'm usually pretty good."
In contrast to the hectic programs Templeton often faces at major championships, the Commonwealth Games feature just one event for S13 swimmers - the 50-metre freestyle.
Despite extensive experience in all strokes, including an eighth-place finish in the 200m individual medley at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Templeton is ready for the Birmingham event which features heats in the morning and a final in the evening of Saturday, July 30.
"I'm well aware that everything I've done is contributing to these two races and I'm very excited for that," he said. "I'll step up on the blocks, put all my training into practice and try and perfect it on the day. There's a lot of hard work before then, but nothing I'm not used to."
The swimming team is scheduled to leave Australia on July 9 with a pre-Games team camp in France before flying on to the UK.
Like fellow Tasmanian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, Templton said the decision to move interstate was necessary to take his career to the next level.
"Towards the end of high school I was training alone most of the time, travelling to Launnie, Deloraine and Burnie. There were not many others in my age group so training was very much a case of do it yourself. But in Queensland every second person is an amazing swimmer, so it's good to have those that are like-minded. It just helped to be able to move, especially in the para program with a bunch of other guys at that level.
"I'm loving it here but I still love coming home. My mum still lives in Devonport and I've got family in Burnie."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.