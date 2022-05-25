The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Paralympian Jake Templeton previews Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 25 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowd pleasers: Jake Templeton and Ariarne Titmus assist at a 2021 swimming clinic at Launceston Aquatic Centre. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmania's Jake Templeton has detailed the challenges facing visually-impaired swimmers as he prepares for his maiden Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.