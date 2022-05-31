Erica Burleigh's Commonwealth Games attendance was inspired last August, begun in January, mooted in March and confirmed in May.
Qualification cycles don't come much quicker, but the 39-year-old para triathlete's full story is an inspirational tale of heartbreak, determination, perseverance and triumph.
Advertisement
"It's all pretty surreal because I only got into this sport in January," Burleigh admitted after being named as one of four Australians set to compete when the vision-impaired para triathlon debuts at this year's Commonwealth Games.
Twenty-two years after meningococcal B cost Burleigh most of her eyesight and nearly her life, the efforts of an Olympic champion and encouragement of training partners established her on the road to Birmingham.
"I used to go to the gym, did boxing, running etc, but then watching the Olympics and Paralympics last year, I decided I wanted to be the next Ariarne Titmus.
"I started swimming with a triathlon squad so of course they suggested I had a go at a triathlon. I said 'I'd never do that, it sounds terrible'. But then I had access to a tandem bike and thought I'd give it a go.
"I had not been on a bike since I was a child so it was a huge leap of faith going on that and putting full trust in someone I did not know that well. I don't have access to the brakes or gears so just hold on and hope we're not going to crash."
Enjoying her maiden triathlon experience at Seven Mile Beach, Burleigh underwent extensive testing to become registered as a B3 vision-impaired athlete and did not look back.
Second-place finishes at the Oceania Triathlon Para Cup in Devonport in February and the Oceania Triathlon Para Championships in Stockton two weeks later were complemented by competing in the Trans Derwent and Beach to Beach ocean swims and suddenly opened an unexpected door.
"In late March someone said 'you could be considered for the Commonwealth Games' and I thought 'surely not?' I was a bit scared at first because I did not think I was ready for that after just three months. But then I thought 'what an experience'.
"It's the chance of a lifetime to represent your country and be involved in such an awesome experience. Now I'm pretty excited."
Just a couple of months later, the National Disability Insurance Scheme quality and safeguards commissioner from Kingston was named on the team.
Burleigh and her sighted guide, 19-year-old Queenslander Felicity Cradick, will contest the triathlon sprint distance of a 750-metre swim, 20km ride and 5km run on the morning of Sunday, July 31, at Sutton Park, a nature reserve 10km north of the city centre and one of the largest urban parks in Europe.
Burleigh is spending 10 days training with Cradick, working on their teamwork and competing in the Moreton Bay Triathlon.
She said their trust is pivotal to her performance.
"Your guide is within a metre for the whole race and you are tethered for the swim. There's a lot of communication with the guide so we wanted to get to know each other better and improve our communication.
Advertisement
"She will say what corners or speed humps are coming up, when we might need to unclip and making sure we get off the same side of the bike, things like that. It's a lot different to riding on your own.
"I've been on the bike training with someone else and at one point we were going 50kmh downhill and I don't have any control over that. That's a lot of trust. It's nerve-wracking at first but you relax into it."
She said her other ambition in Birmingham is to track down her inspiration.
"I really hope I get the opportunity to meet Ariarne.
"I'm really excited to hear everything about her. I'd like to ask about her training schedule, what inspired her, what her goals are ... and, of course, any tips or tricks she could give me would be awesome."
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.