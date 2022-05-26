The Examiner
Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell has retained his seat, defeating Liberal Susie Bower

BS
By Ben Seeder
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:25am
Labor retains Lyons, nears federal majority government

Labor will retain the federal seat of Lyons and is now just one seat short of parliamentary majority, after the Australian Electoral Commission corrected an earlier count, boosting Labor candidate Brian Mitchell's lead to more than 1100 votes.

