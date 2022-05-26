The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Robert James Woodward fined $3000 for growing trafficable quantity

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 26 2022 - 10:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Self-medicater avoids jail for growing large number of pot plants

A 73-year-old man who said he grew a large number of cannabis plants so that he could self medicate for knee pain narrowly avoided a suspended jail term when he was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.