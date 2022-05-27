Thief used a pushbike as getaway vehicle after robbing pizza shop

A 38-year-old man used a pushbike as his getaway vehicle after stealing $300 from the Pizza Hut at Mowbray, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Andrew James Nibbs, of Mowbray, pleaded guilty to a crime spree caused by an addiction to methylamphetamine.
Police prosecutor Robert Shepherd said Nibbs entered the Pizza Hut by a side door at 6.50 am on January 6 this year.
"He went to the till, opened it and removed a cash tray containing $300 and then put it in a pizza delivery bag," Mr Shepherd said.
"Nibbs rode away with the cash in the pizza delivery bag." The total value of the thefts was $540.
About a week beforehand he entered a Launceston law firm Sproal and Associates via an unlocked window and stole two Nokia phones, computer tablets, phone cases and cards worth $1500.
After police examine CCTV footage he was arrested on January 9.
He was bailed by police on January 17 and committed a total of eleven counts of breaching the conditions of his bail notice over the next month.
On February 1, he rode his pushbike to the Mowbray Racecourse and smashed a window to gain entry.
When an alarm sounded Nibbs fled leaving behind a backpack containing documents in his name.
On February 12, he used a wheelie bin to smash and window and enter the Mowbray Golf Club.
"He was unable to find anything to steal," Mr Shepherd said.
On February 13, he entered the Yolanda Jean cafe in the Centreway Arcade and stole items worth $1700.
On February 14, he went to the Arthouse Hotel he stole the $1150 contents of a cash register.
He told police he went inside to get away from a friend.
On February 15, he stole a $263 chainsaw from Bunnings at Kings Meadows after leaving via the emergency exit.
On February 19, he was intercepted driving in Lindsay Street, Mowbray and police found a large number of coins, a cash drawer, an angle grinder and a crowbar.
He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and drug driving.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Nibbs had spent the last 15 to 20 years in and out of jail as a result of his drug use.
"He has only ever been out of custody for very short periods and has come back into custody within a few months," she said.
"It is a pattern of behaviour that has not abated throughout his thirties."
Ms McCracken said that if he was not placed on a drug treatment order he would eventually be released from jail having received no help.
"Sentencing orders in the past have not worked for Mr Nibbs," she said.
She said he had been in custody for three months and six days.
Magistrate Ken Stanton remanded him in custody for sentence on May 31 at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
