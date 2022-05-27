The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Andrew James Nibbs is seeking a drug treatment order to break crime cycle

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 27 2022 - 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thief used a pushbike as getaway vehicle after robbing pizza shop

A 38-year-old man used a pushbike as his getaway vehicle after stealing $300 from the Pizza Hut at Mowbray, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.