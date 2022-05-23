Murder accused to appear in June

A Waverley man charged with murder and attempted murder will appear in the Supreme Court in June.
Kerry Lee Whiting, 44, appeared by video before Justice Gregory Geason and was remanded in custody.
Advertisement
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said he expected Mr Whiting's defence counsel Evan Hughes to speak to his client about a Crown statement of facts before he reappeared on June 14.
Mr Hughes told the court that Risdon Prison would reopen to visits by defence counsel on May 31 which would enable him to speak to Mr Whiting in person.
Mr Whiting previously pleaded not guilty in December 2021 to the murder of Adrian Paul Mayne and the attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris, 36, at a house in Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
Mr Whiting also pleaded not guilty in December to a count of aggravated burglary of a house in Prossers Forest Road.
However, early this month the court was told the matters were fully resolved and an indication as to plea would be given on May 23.
Justice Geason adjourned the cases to June 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.