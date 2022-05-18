The state government's move to remove density restrictions on Friday is unsurprisingly welcome news for small business owners, community groups and event organisers.
It's the next logical step toward Tasmanians living with COVID and pushing on with their lives in a normal fashion.
The one person per two square metre density restriction has been the thorn in many event organisers' sides and has hindered any chance of key Northern Tasmanian calendar staples such as Festivale and Agfest from going ahead in part or at all.
A majority of people have followed public health advice throughout the pandemic and Tasmania has made it to this stage fairly unscathed compared to other parts of the world.
State government statistics showed yesterday that 67 Tasmanians were included in the national 7853 COVID-19 linked death figure during the pandemic.
But as Premier and Health minister Jeremy Rockliff said, the easing back of more restrictions does not mean becoming complacent, with Australian states and territories reporting almost 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths on Wednesday.
Mr Rockliff is right in reminding everyone to practise COVID-safe behaviours to help protect the state's most at-risk population.
The near-global shift away from lockdown-based management has been welcomed by most people, but for a small subset of those who catch this most insidious of diseases, the outcome is, quite simply, fatal.
Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid summarised a growing concern among medical professionals this week, when he lamented: "The reality is, Australia has moved on".
"The virus is still here, we are not 'post-COVID', and we have to design our systems - our health systems, our public transport systems, our shopping centres - to deal with the reality of this respiratory-borne virus that is not going anywhere," he said.
"If we don't do that, we will find ourselves still in this situation in months or years to come, and with a catastrophic impact on people's health, and of course, on the economy."
We know the burden of COVID illness falls overwhelmingly on those with immune systems compromised by age or illness.
Even so, the virus can still inflict serious damage on those who might least suspect it.
Dr Khorshid and the rest of the AMA leadership are calling for a voluntary return to masks, and for governments to more closely heed the expert health advice they so publicly proclaimed as justification for their actions at the height of the pandemic.
After two years of minimal non-COVID coughs and colds, a rapid increase in seasonal influenza is also a concern.
The question is, what do we do from here?
Australia is number six in the world for COVID over the past 28 days, with 1.24 million cases and 1068 deaths in that time.
The federal Health Department says 95 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had two doses, but only 66 per cent have had a third dose. Should another, more virulent, strain emerge, we may find ourselves back where we started.
Proceed with caution and protect yourself.
