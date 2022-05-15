As the end of the financial year gets closer, City of Launceston will look at their progress of their annual plan actions.
At the next Launceston council meeting, held later this week, the progress report will be noted by councillors.
The report, which looks into the progress for these actions for the period ending March 31, aims to maintain transparency of these projects.
Throughout the year, council are presented with these reports to see how the strategic priorities of council are being carried out, along with long term goals and focus areas.
Major projects such as the implement recommendations of the QVMAG Futures Plan stands at 55 per cent completion, and is currently in the process of being revised and is expected to be finalised and formally considered by council in mid-2022.
Council's officers are currently working with the state government to form the new entity Stadiums Tasmania which will assume ownership of the UTAS Stadium. It is estimated to happened by the end of 2022.
The recommendations of the UTAS Stadium Future Direction Plan is about 75 per cent complete.
The Albert Hall renewal stands at 15 per cent, with the conservation management plan and impact assessment completed.
Another project is focused on promoting social inclusion and equity which is the council's Aboriginal Partnership Plan, which is 50 per cent complete.
Council's officers have undertaken preliminary consultation with several stakeholders concerning the development of an Aboriginal Partnership Plan to frame up the council's approach, which has been workshopped with councillors.
Background research has now been completed for the development of the plan and an engagement process will be undertaken over the next two months. The plan will be submitted to council for consideration in June.
There are a total of 48 actions in the report.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
