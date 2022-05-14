Launceston made a statement accounting for Bridgenorth in the NTFAW premier division on Friday night at Parrot Park.
They were the top two sides going into the round but the Lady Blues proved why they're the team to beat with a 10.10 (70) to 0.3 (3) round six triumph.
Unbeaten Launceston, now two games clear on top of the table, turned up the heat in the second quarter with a 3.1 to zip effort after a close first term.
They blew out the margin in the final stanza, putting on 4.3 to one point.
Jenna Griffiths led the way with two goals amid her strong all-round performance.
She had great support from Meg Radford, who also kicked two, recruit Madeleine Reisinger, Hayley Whyte, Dearne Taylor and Remi Smith.
Madison Shaw was the leading goal-kicker with three.
Phoebe Ketchell, Letitia Johnston, who was leading the league MVP votes coming into the round, Emily Mckinnell, Emma Woods, Cody Lindsay and Caitlin Mulligan battled hard for the Parrots.
It was the first time this season Bridgenorth, which now sits in fourth, hasn't scored a goal and they'll be keen to make amends when they take on Old Launcestonians at home in round seven.
OLs jumped into second spot on the ladder after defeating Scottsdale 3.7 (25) to 0.1 (1) at Scottsdale on Saturday.
OLs managed to hit the scoreboard enough in a match where both teams struggled to find goals.
Jane Astbury, Dana Lester, recruit Amelia Dowling, who slotted two majors, Ashlea Mawer, Tayla Ronken and Kate Von Stieglitz were the winner's better performers.
Ruck/forward Alex Ferguson also chipped in with one goal.
The Magpies had Sarah Alice Radford, D'Arne Mason, Chloe Kelly, Ellie Moore, Alex Hall and coach Mikayla Binns in their best.
OLs have won three in a row after losing their opening two matches against Old Scotch and Launceston.
Fifth-ranked Scottsdale have been competitive all year while struggling to make an impact on the scoreboard so they'll continue to chip away at that as the season progresses.
Meanwhile, third-positioned Old Scotch got back on the winners' list after thumping Hillwood 14.9 (93) to 1.1 (7) at Hillwood on Saturday.
The Thistles, who now have a 3-2 record, consistently hit the scoreboard with two majors in the first quarter and four each in the second, third and final quarters.
Zoe Bourne, who is among the league MVP leaders and kicked a goal, was named the victor's best while Maisie Edwards, Eliza Matthews, Sarah Giles, Amelia White and April Pitt played well.
Multiple goal-scorers were Giles with three and Liyana Juraimi, Claudia Matteo and Jordan Holloway-Clarke with two each.
Narine Maurangi, Aime Foon, co-captain Sian Beeton, recruit Sofra Clarke, Hayley Bingley and Shanay McKay were Hillwood's better players on the day.
Tynelle Wright got the Sharks' solitary major.
Old Scotch ventures to Scottsdale to face the Magpies in round seven while Hillwood has Launceston at Rocherlea Football Ground.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
