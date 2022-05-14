The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anti-Salmon protest in Burnie attended by Bob Brown, Craig Garland

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated May 14 2022 - 9:43am, first published 3:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protest: Some of the estimated 300 people who attended the rally in Burnie organised by NWTAS for Clean oceans and the Bob Brown Foundation against proposed salmon feedlot trials. Picture: Rodney Braithwaite.

Despite cold and wet conditions, North-West residents protested against a proposed salmon farming trial six nautical miles off the coast of Burnie.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.