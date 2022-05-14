Despite cold and wet conditions, North-West residents protested against a proposed salmon farming trial six nautical miles off the coast of Burnie.
An estimated 300 people turned up at Burnie Beach on Saturday for the rally organised by NWTAS for Clean Oceans.
Guest speakers at the rally included Bob Brown, Independent candidate Craig Garland and Braddon Greens hopeful Darren Briggs.
NWTAS for Clean Oceans spokesperson Ben Lans through the rally went remarkably well, considering the weather.
"Everyone knew it was going to be cold, and they still came," he said.
Mr Lans said the issue of salmon farming was one that was not familiar to residents of the North-West.
"I think we've been a little bit caught off-guard up here," he said.
"It's an issue that was happening down south, and most people kind of knew about.
"All of a sudden, it's coming up here like a tsunami, quite frankly, and it's alarming.
"Many people are not fully aware that salmon farming is coming."
Mr Lans hoped the turnout at the rally sent a strong message to both the state and federal governments.
"We want to send a message to the government that we as a community want to be consulted," he said.
"They're not consulting us, and it is not ok just to allocate large swathes of ocean for whatever without considering the community as well."
Both Braddon Labor candidate Chris Lynch and Liberal incumbent Gavin Pearce have previously said they support the proposed trials, provided they meet environmental standards.
"We cannot afford to dismiss any economic opportunity for growth or job opportunities on the North-West, whether it be salmon farming or anything else. However, we believe that...for projects to be up and running, then each project must meet stringent environmental controls and processes," said Chris Lynch.
"Salmon Farming is important, and I support that industry wholeheartedly. However, I support the economic as well as the environmental issues," said Gavin Pearce.
