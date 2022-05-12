There might have been no shouting or name-calling at this year's federal election debate, but that didn't stop the two contenders vying for the marginal seat of Bass from trading pointed comments.
The first barb was thrown by incumbent Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, who asked Labor candidate Ross Hart how his party's plan for an urgent care centre in Northern Tasmania would be paid for and funded under an ambitious plan to offer bulk-billed consultations.
Labor's uncosted reform plan remained a theme throughout the night, after Mr Hart was forced to explain how the party's major policies would be funded, to which he replied confidently that Anthony Albanese had committed to providing full costings before the election in just nine days.
The spectre of Scott Morrison loomed large, although absent physically from the debate, the Prime Minister spent yesterday morning in Northern Tasmania, announcing a $55 million package for mental health, modelled off Launceston's Head to Health facility. Notably, Ms Archer failed to mention the Prime Minister at all during the responses to the questions, and she neither mentioned him in her opening and closing speeches.
She said she had been elected to be a representative of Bass and she'd felt proud that she'd done it truthfully and authentically.
Mr Hart, on the other hand, often referred to Labor leader Anthony Albanese, while neglecting to mention why voters should vote for him personally.
It was hard to determine a debate winner with the physical and online audience commending both regional leaders for the respectful discussion.
However, it appeared Mr Hart had the room, after making impassioned speeches about Launceston's growing homelessness problem, reforms for aged care and a federal ICAC.
It was a tight contest, and appears that it will be symptomatic of what the vote will be come May 21.
Political analysts have predicted a tight contest between the pair, similarly to the last election, where Ms Archer ousted Mr Hart by about 500 votes.
The two were inseparable on a number of issues last night, but presented them in slightly different ways.
Both candidates took a different tack, but it was on the subject of the region's priority projects they took a similar stance.
Notably, priority projects such as the University of Tasmania Stadium redevelopment, the kanamaluka cultural centre, the City of Launceston's City Heart stage two and City Mission's community health precinct were not committed to at the election.
These projects have also not been committed to during the campaign period by either party.
Both Mr Hart and Ms Archer said projects like these should be funded during regular campaign cycles and wanted them to be judged on their merits and not as perceived as "pork barrelling" for the electorate.
Politicians of all persuasions in the past have been criticised for pork barrelling, particularly in the swinging Bass electorate, as a way of buying votes at election time.
However, it was when Mr Hart gave a speech regarding the "crisis in Launceston" regarding the growing issue of homelessness that he received a resounding round of applause from the audience.
Both candidates received rounds of applause at different times, from an engaged audience.
Ms Archer's comments around the need for more work to be done on family violence, recounting her own experience as a victim-survivor was received well by those at the debate.
Climate change was also a big topic on the mind of Mr Hart, who pointed out the perceived failure of the Coalition government to act.
"What we need is a government that is committed to these targets, as opposed to the situation that we currently have," he said.
Among audience members at the debate were Labor member Janie Finlay, Liberal Senator Wendy Askew, and other notable community leaders.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
