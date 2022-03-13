newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nine pre-existing projects from across the state have been listed as regional priorities by the Northern Tasmania Development Corporation, in anticipation of the upcoming Federal election. The projects were identified by the NTDC, which is Northern Tasmania's economic development agency, as well advanced works, requiring funding and other support to implement or take them to the next stage of development. They were also deemed to have a potentially positive impact on economic development in the region. The projects encompass a mixture of categories, including health and well-being, infrastructure, skills and jobs development, as well as initiatives aiming to capitalise on the North East's competitive advantages in liveability, food, and agriculture. NTDC Acting chief executive, Karina Dambergs, said many of the nine projects chosen by the corporation emerged from the inaugural Regional Collaboration Forum, held late last year. At the event, about 50 Northern Tasmanian leaders shared their ideas and opinions on projects expected to significantly advance the region. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse She said the idea to create a concise list of projects, that prominent members of the community had collectively agreed on, came after the NTDC presented a "laundry list" of projects to various politicians in the lead-up to the previous federal election. "There were just too many projects, which had an opposite effect in the sense that it seemed to overwhelm people with options," she said. To combat that issue, representatives of the seven councils that formed and now fund the NTDC undertook a selection process from which various themes emerged, including innovation, sustainability, and increasing net exports. From there, the projects that best matched those criteria were chosen. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk Ms Dambergs said the NTDC's role in the process was to essentially work on behalf of the projects to try and secure them funding. "Firstly, we work to ensure project organisers understand exactly what opportunities are available to them in terms of securing funding, and secondly, we speak to politicians on their behalf, in the hope of receiving an election promise for those particular works," she said. Ms Dambergs said the funding was critical in ensuring the success of the works, which would in turn, assist the region's economy in remaining sustainable. "In the best-case scenario we'd like them all funded, but that may be hard to achieve with nine projects in just the one election, so we'll keep refreshing and updating this list, so we can continuously campaign," she said. READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court The largest amount of funding requested by the corporation was $135 million, for the UTAS Stadium upgrade. In a tied second place was the QVMAG Redevelopment, and the Northern TRANSLINK, both of which required a further $70 million according to the NTDC. A further $15 million was requested for the redevelopment of the George Town Health and Well-Being Centre, a number which has since been pledged by Labor. Those funds will be allocated to the works if the party is successful in the upcoming election, making the project the only one included on the NTDC's list to have successfully negotiated potential extra funding so far, partially due to the corporation's advocacy work. However, the NTDC is not solely relying on that outcome, and its members are now calling for the Liberal party to match the pledge, which would essentially guarantee the funding. Only one project requiring eight-figures in funding remained, that was for Royal Flying Doctor Service, who were after $10 million. A further $5.9 million was requested for the Community Care Tasmania Respite and Training Centre of Excellence, while both the Launceston City Mission Precinct, and Regional Bio-Waste Processing Plant, requested a further $4 million. The only request for funding included on the list that did not surpass $1 million was for Gastronomy Creative Cities, which the NTDC believed required a further $350,000 in funding. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

