Meet all the candidates vying for Bass

The Examiner and the Launceston Chamber of Commerce are pleased to host the Bass Candidates' Debate on May 12 at the Country Club. The debate can be watched live via The Examiner's Facebook page from 6:15pm.
As voters in Bass prepare to go to the polls this federal election on Saturday, 21 May 2022, they'll have nine candidates to consider and judge.
Advertisement
It will be a choice between who represents their views and, as a marginal seat, the chance to influence the outcome of which party will govern and lead the country.
The Bass electorate spans the city of Launceston, and includes the West Tamar, Dorset, George Town and Flinders Island.
It has, in recent years, been a marginal electorate and University of Tasmania political analyst Richard Herr says it will be the Coalition's to lose. Read his analysis here.
We've put together a list of the candidates to provide a better insight into their views for the future of Bass.
Incumbent: Bridget Archer (Liberal)
Ms Archer, who has served as the incumbent member for Bass for the past three years, says she is not concerned about the popularity of the Prime Minister.
Ross Hart (Labor)
An electric feeling has reinvigorated the passion of Labor candidate Ross Hart, who is ready to serve the electorate again as a strong leader with integrity who will stand up for the issues that matter most to voters.
Stephen Humble (Liberal Democrats)
Stephen Humble joined the Liberal Democratic Party after looking for a political group that agreed with him that wearing a bicycle helmet was a personal choice, not an enforceable law.
Kyle Squibb (United Australia)
Third-generation Tasmanian and professional firefighter Kyle Squibb has always been passionate about serving his community.
Advertisement
Cecily Rosol (Greens)
A candidate for the hearts, minds and hip-pockets of the average Tasmanian, Cecily Rosol knows all too well the hardships faced by the electorate.
Full profile here:: Cecily Rosol says standing for the Greens in Bass was a no-brainer
Bob Salt (Jacqui Lambie Network)
The 64-year-old Launceston-born politician said his decision to stop actively campaigning came after his party sent out how-to-vote cards to the public without consulting him beforehand.
Full profile here:: Preferences put end to Salt's campaign
Advertisement
Alison Baker (Animal Justice Party)
The Animal Justice Party's Tasmanian Senate candidate Ivan Davis says the party's Bass candidate, Alison Baker, would not be actively campaigning in the lead-up to this year's federal election.
Full profile here: Animal Justice's election strategy, 'paper' candidates.
George Razay (Independent)
Dr George Razay has had a drastic change by leaving his career at the LGH to become an independent candidate in the race for the seat of Bass.
Full profile here: Dr George Razay running for seat of Bass as independent
Advertisement
Melanie Davey (One Nation)
Melanie Davy is standing for Bass as the One Nation candidate and this is Ms Davy's first foray into politics. She said she has admired One Nation's values since she was 17-years-old when Pauline Hanson came onto the political scene.
Full profile here: Healthcare priority for Bass One Nation
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.