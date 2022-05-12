Healthcare priority for Bass One Nation

Melanie Davy is standing for Bass as the One Nation candidate and is Ms Davy's first foray into politics.
She said she has admired One Nation's values since she was 17-years-old when Pauline Hanson came onto the political scene.
"One Nation stands for Australians and Australian values," Ms Davy said.
"We want to put Australians first and put the corporate interests last and unlock Australia from the global agenda."
Ms Davy said to her Australian values mean respect, democracy and freedom of choice.
Healthcare is one key issue Ms Davy said she has found come up multiple times during the election.
"We already have the worst statistics out of every state and territory in Australia," she said.
"The ambulance is under massive pressure. The dental system is like a third world country almost. Mental health, aged care, obesity.
"There's no bulk billing, people can't get into doctors for weeks. My uncle is on a four year waiting list at the hospital."
Ms Davy said to overcome this issue, One Nation want to develop four super health clinics across Tasmania with one in Launceston.
The plan for these centres would be to have them open 24/7, be bulk billed and have doctors, nurses, as well as mental health professionals available for walk-ins.
"This will take a lot of pressure off the emergency care system," Ms Davy said.
"It will be a not-for-profit model. What will happen is the money, instead of being profited, it will be put into attracting doctors here and paying their salaries.
"A huge thing that I'm focused on is putting people before profits and the big corporations."
So far during the election campaign, Ms Davy said she has taken a "grass-roots" approach since she is from a small, minority party.
"I've hit the streets and shopping centres, meet and greets at the parks," she said.
The mum of four said her family was very supportive of her campaign.
"My children have been incredible, they've been sign wobbling with me," Ms Davy said.
"They know that I'm doing doing this for them for their future."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
