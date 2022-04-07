The Examiner
The Kid Laroi set to light up Hobart as part of Dark Mofo 2022

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
Updated April 7 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:50pm
Australian artist The Kid Laroi is part of the stellar lineup. Picture: Supplied

Dark Mofo organisers have released the program for Hobart's annual winter festival, announcing this year's theme will be "Resurrection".

