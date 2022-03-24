The Examiner
No masks or BA.2? Tasmanian COVID case rise questioned

Updated March 24 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:48am
Public Health believes the significant rise in case numbers in recent weeks is due to the BA.2 variant.

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff appeared to dodgy questions in Parliament regarding whether the removal of mask mandates was a factor in Tasmania's increase in COVID cases, but pointed to the more transmissible BA.2 variant as the key driver.

