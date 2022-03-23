The Examiner
Study shows childcare shortages across state

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
March 23 2022 - 12:00am
Tasmanias snapshot shows the locations with the greatest shortages of childcare places, as well as locations with the most.

Sixty-one percent of Tasmanians are living in an area with an acute shortage of childcare places, according to a new report on childcare availability in Australia released on Tuesday.

