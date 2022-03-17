- COMPETITION: Women's Super League
- LAST SEASON: 2nd (P18, W9, D0, L9 GF 34, GA 29, Pts 27); Losing finalist in Statewide Cup; Top scorer: Dani Gunton (16)
- CO-COACHES: Lynden Prince and Frank Compton
- ROUND 1: Clarence Zebras, 2.30pm Saturday, Birch Avenue
- INS: Ellie La Monte (Perth Glory), Montana Leonard (Foothills SC, Canada), Jess Newell (Clarence), Febey Mitchell (Devonport)
- OUTS: Jess Robinson (Sunshine Coast Wanderers), Jess McCallumsmith (studies), Gonya Luate (studies)
- CAPTAIN: TBC
- PRE-SEASON: Taroona (H) W 4-0; Northern Rangers (H) W 5-1; Burnie (A) W 8-0, Ulverstone (H) W 5-2
- SQUAD: Tottenham tragic Frank Compton likened strikers La Monte and Leonard to the Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane partnership but hoped it would come with more consistent team performances. Newell works in the police force with Dani Gunton and will be hoping to bring similar law enforcement on the pitch as an experienced central defender. Mitchell was a young member of Ulverstone's Super League-winning squad.
- COMPTON SAID: "Lynden and I are always keen to try and keep up with the South and the players have taken on board that we want to lift the professionalism where we can. The girls know we mean business and want to improve, and that includes ourselves. We've been able to attract players that could have played in higher leagues and so we need to make sure that we are ready to go."
- GOALS: "We want to maintain where we're at and try and look to be a bit more consistent. That would be a big improvement. But it's very clear that teams in the South have upped their game. We're happy to be the underdog and lead the push from the North. We'd like to progress and would love to win a trophy."
- KEY PLAYER(S): "Ellie and Montana are clearly coming in with the aim to push on in their careers. They are here for a reason and that's to improve their opportunities."
- EMERGING PLAYER: "Neve Farquhar. She's only about 15 but is totally at home in senior football. She can play anywhere in the back four and has jumped into the Karla Jones role very comfortably. She has everything you need to play that role and I think the league will suit her."
- OTHER COACHES: Fernando Munoz (NC men), Ellie La Monte (NC women), Tony Pearce (NC1). Compton's partner Megan Kitto will be the WSL team manager with assistance from Callum Harper.
