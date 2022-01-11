newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After weeks of transfer talk, Launceston's Nathaniel Atkinson has officially signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Scottish side Heart of Midlothian. Confirmed and then backed up with an interview on the Hearts' social media platforms, Atkinson joins Olympic teammate Cam Devlin at his new side. "I got to a point in my career where I was ready to test myself in Europe, luckily Hearts were interested at the time, so I guess it was a match made in heaven and it happened quickly after that," Atkinson said. "A lot of Australians have been here and done well and they've obviously made a good career out of it so it was definitely pleasing and re-assuring that this was the right move for me." READ MORE: Kangaroos' Mia King earns an AFLW Rising Star nomination Spending some extended time with family over the Christmas break while his Visa was being sorted, the Riverside Olympic product hopes the move can see him eventually secure a spot in the Socceroos' line-up. "I've come close in the past and I think obviously moving to Europe with a great club like Hearts is only going to put me in the forefront of the minds of the coaches and I can't wait to get started," he said. Atkinson signs with the Jam Tarts after a bumper 2021 season, which saw him recover from a hamstring injury to win the Joe Marston Medal as player of the A-League grand final before embarking on the Olympics. Despite packing plenty of highlights into his career so far, the 22-year-old is hoping it's just the beginning. "It's probably one of the best feelings you can get as a footballer to obviously win trophies, so it definitely makes you more hungry to win more," he said. "That's especially why I wanted to come here, come to Europe and win more trophies, that's what every footballer wants." Atkinson's first game for his new side will be at their home ground, Tynecastle Park, next Wednesday morning (Tastime) with 19,000 die-hard fans expected to flock to see the third-placed Hearts face cellar-dwellers St Johnstone. READ MORE: Tom Garwood's all-round effort in Cricket North had everything The new contract marks the end of the former Riverside Primary and High School student's six-year career at Melbourne City, with Atkinson saying an emotional farewell to the club on Instagram. "I'd like to thank Melbourne for taking the chance on a young 15 year old kid from little Tasmania," the post read. "They gave me the chance to fulfil my dream of becoming a professional footballer. They not only developed me as a player but also as a young man learning and growing everyday. "Being part of the first Melbourne City team to win the league and finals series is something I'll hold close to my heart forever. "Thank you to the past and present players along the journey and thank you to the staff also. "Last but not least thank you to the fans for always supporting me and following us along the way. "I wish everyone involved with the club nothing but success for the future. Next chapter starts now." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/778f5dbb-44d3-4404-a1d4-7d850b370cd7.jpg/r0_140_1170_801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg