In a spectacle that will leave Scott Morrison's impending visit promising more excitement, Perth accounted for Brisbane as they adjusted to a blustery UTAS Stadium. In front of a sparsely populated UTAS Stadium crowd, it was Bruno Fornaroli who injected some life into proceedings in the eighth minute. The Uruguayan marksman slotted down the middle past Roar debutant Jordan Holmes from the penalty spot after Henry Hore bought down Pacifique Niyongabire in the box. READ MORE: Duo inducted in motorsport hall of fame Brisbane had moments to capitalise after settling into the half as Nicholas Olsen's low-shot forced a reflex near-post save from Liam Reddy before Matti Steinmann nodded over from the resulting corner but failed to take them. For the most part, the first half existed as a mid-pitch battle between two sides looking to play the ball yet struggling to find the final pass to break into the space that existed beyond both defensive lines. If the memo was to play out from the back at a glacial pace before delivering a misplaced pass, it was achieved and then some in the opening half. The Roar began the second half with a notably higher press as moments of inspiration appeared hard to find until Niyongabire's chaos ball was knocked down by Fornaroli and sent wide by Glory captain Brandon O'Neill in the 58th minute. The final 20 minutes saw former Liverpool and Chelsea attacker Daniel Sturridge enter the game as Perth coach Richard Garcia shuffled his options. READ MORE: Knights achieve Seventh Heaven in Cricket North Women's It bought a game that seemed destined for obscurity to life as Perth's new attack pressed the Roar's defence into an error as Giordano Colli powered into the box and teed up Fornaroli who swivelled and scored Perth's second. "It was fantastic to see Bruno score but even more pleasing to see him in the final minutes of the game run 50 metres and defend, that is fantastic from a striker," Garcia said post-game. The three-headed attacking monster of Perth Glory featuring Fornaroli, Sturridge and former Millwall striker Andy Keogh shapes as one Tasmanian fans will see in the coming week. "I think they combined very well together, they've got to find rhythm and they've got to gel with each other ... that's going to be an exciting one when it eventually happens," Garcia said.

