sport, cricket,

Mowbray have pulled off the ultimate upset after they toppled ladder-leaders Westbury to close out their regular season on the perfect note. The Eagles were after eight wickets on the resumption of play with the game well and truly in the balance as the Shamrocks targeted an undefeated roster season. It was the Eagles' chief destroyer James Storay (5-66) who made the early in-road as he knocked over Kieren Hume's stumps to end a promising 39-run partnership. A short time later, Matthew Battle's stay at the crease was ended by Spencer Hayes (2-15), following consecutive boundaries, as the Shamrocks' key batter miscued to Joel Proctor. That proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back as Westbury lost 6-6 to dampen any hopes they might have held about a first-innings fightback. READ MORE: Longford beat Trevallyn to set up Hadspen grand final The Shamrocks' innings looked to be in a perilous position and it got worse as Chathura Athukorala was sent packing after feathering one through to Sam Canny (five catches) for Hayes' second of the day. Storay returned to rattle Nathan Parkin's stumps off a good line to grab his fourth wicket for the innings while he claimed his fifth with the dismissal of Joseph Griffin to cap a starring role in the Eagles' victory. "From our point of view [Storay] is as good as there is going around on the local cricket scene, we're lucky to have him and he does the work every week," Mowbray captain Luke Scott said. "I think what other clubs don't see and what other people don't see is the work he does on Tuesday and Thursday, he's certainly the fittest bloke at our club by a fair margin, really pumped for him." Canny appeared to have a magnet in his gloves as he was involved in the last four wickets of the Shamrocks' innings including Proctor's dismissal of Lloyd and Jono Chapman in the same over. "That's sort of as good as [Proctor's] bowled in a Mowbray shirt and he changed the game in that little period which was certainly on the back of his spell," Scott said. "Sam Canny took five catches, it's something we don't mention a lot but he took some really good catches, it's probably something that goes a bit unnoticed. "But he kept really well and took some chances that ended up changing the game for us." Some late order resistance from Oliver Wood (26* off 59) and James Tyson (21 off 53) salvaged some scoreboard pride for the Shamrocks as they added 51 runs for the final wicket. READ MORE: St Patrick's College defeats Hutchins School in SATIS decider Ben Spinks (1-25) joined the wicket-taking party when he nabbed Tyson edging through to Canny as four of the five Eagles bowlers claimed a wicket with Westbury all out for 139. Launceston's bid for a home final has fallen just short against Riverside despite the former securing a win on first-innings. It was hard graft for the Lions as Nick Garwood (4-38) and Aidan O'Connor (5-35), his first-ever A-grade five wicket-haul, combined to put a scare through the home side's camp as they opened the day claiming 3-7. A 62-run partnership between the in-form George Maguire (44 off 62) and Charlie Eastoe (24 off 64) meant the Lions were a surety to claim first-innings points even after Garwood knocked over Maguire. Maguire's departure triggered a collapse of 6-26, which included two occurrences of two wickets in an over, before the Lions declared to chase extra points. The game fizzled out as the Blues managed 7-190 from their 58 overs with Cooper Anthes (42 off 91) top-scoring and Will Bennett snaring four wickets. "It was good for [Will Bennett] to get some confidence with the ball, he's bowled without a lot of luck at times this season so it was good to see," Lions captain Alistair Taylor said. "We've treated the last few weeks as finals and we've tried to build them up so it was good for the group to perform under pressure." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/c3f3cbba-686f-4ab3-9acc-e20cf4636f30.jpg/r758_486_3667_2130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg