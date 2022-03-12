sport, cricket,

Stellar bowling has St Patrick's College celebrating a Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools two-day premiership. The win against Hutchins School on Saturday at St Patrick's school turf oval completed a perfect season for the home team. St Pat's went through the season undefeated with seven victories after they didn't win a game last season. READ MORE: Clarkson: Tassie youngsters are future of would-be team St Pat's made 109 from 75.4 overs on day one and Hutchins' Sam Banks-Smith and Louis Smith combined well when they returned to the middle on day two with their side on 3/34. Smith hit the boundary three times on his way to 24 from 63 balls. But his innings came to an end when he was stumped by Charlie Taylor from Max Symons' (2-17) bowling. That wicket sparked a mini-collapse. Symons struck again getting Hutchins' James Scott (0) to hit one into the hands of James Leake. Banks-Smith's patient 24 from 115 deliveries was brought to a close when he was run-out by Luke Pirlot. The visitors were 6-65 after losing 3-5. Number seven Harry Wood and fellow tail-ender Thomas King worked hard to calm the storm and get their side to 6-82. But when Wood (8) was bowled by Chambers the wickets started tumbling again. Chambers (4-28) knocked over Hutchins' final four batsmen in the space of minutes as the visitors slumped to 89 from 61 overs. St Patrick's took another chance to bat and it was largely smooth sailing as they reached 1-66. But then Will Siemsen (28), Dwyer (37) and Taylor (2) fell in quick succession to have the home team 4-74. Leake (20) and Ryan Arnott (34 not out) played with confidence and put on a 50-run partnership. Pirlot was the final batsman dismissed as St Pat's finished on 6-128 from 52.5 overs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

