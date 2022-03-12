newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When the Tasmanian Tigers' second XI warm-up in Footscray on Monday, Greater Northern Raiders fans will detect a series of familiar faces wearing the state colours. Greater Northern Raiders players Jono Chapman, Charlie Eastoe and Sam O'Mahony have all been picked for the Tasmanian second XI with another Raider, Alistair Taylor, involved in the coaching group. Chapman has finally been picked for state selection after consistent years at Cricket Tasmania Premier League level, including 55 wickets at 14 across all competitions this year. The 28-year-old kept the celebrations of his achievement admittedly low-key after the news broke. "I suppose I've kept it pretty low-key, I told my family first and they were really excited ... I am a pretty shy person in terms of talking about myself so I didn't sort of let on to any of my mates really," he said. "They sort of found out secondhand through social media and bits and pieces but it was really exciting to tell the family." READ MORE: Clarkson backs in Tassie AFL players The opening bowler, who thanked Tim Coyle for his belief and instilling high training standards at Raiders, will make his debut against Victoria at the ground named after renowned former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes. "It's probably something that I never expected, I've never really seen myself as someone who could play at that level but I am really excited to get the opportunity," he said. "I am just looking forward to sort of learning off the high calibre players and just really enjoying the experience." Westbury captain Daniel Murfet was glowing in his praise of his Shamrocks teammate and close friend after watching the fast bowler become one of the state's best bowlers. "It's fantastic, even just as a good friend of Jono's it is so good to see him get some reward for effort, he's only sort of young in his cricket career but for so many years for Westbury, he's sort of dominated in a sense," he said. "For him to take on the opportunity when Raiders came about and to put himself out of his comfort zone with that and have the success he's had down south being one of, if not the best, bowler down south in the premier league ... we're so incredibly proud of him." READ MORE: Jewell keeps going for the Hurricanes Joining Chapman will be fellow Raider Charlie Eastoe, on the back of a solid campaign with the blade and the gloves. The former Scotch Oakburn student has been a key leader at the Raiders during the season and his promotion to Tasmania's second XI comes after he represented the state at under-17s and under-19s level. "When Charlie moved to Launnie this year, we spoke about his drive to perform well at Raiders level and get an opportunity at second XI so I am really proud and excited of the opportunity which has been presented to Charlie," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. "Charlie's a natural-born leader and we just love having him at our cricket club and what he brings to the table."

