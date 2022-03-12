sport, cricket,

Longford reversed the result of last year's preliminary final, defeating Trevallyn by six wickets to qualify for the premier league grand final against Hadspen. Bowling Trevallyn out for 89, the Tigers suffered a few hiccups in the chase but got there having lost four wickets in their 16.4 overs at the crease. Their bowlers did the hard yards in the win, with Bhagesh Goyal cleaning up the middle-order with 3-5, skipper Richard Howe taking 3-13 and opener Max Magann bowling his eight overs for 2-14. Magann and Sam Henley (1-7 off five) accounted for the key wickets of Joey Cullen and James Whiteley early, prompting Jed Steele and Clayde White to dig in. READ MORE: Chris Edwards pleased to give rare Bugatti spin at Motorama Pairing up at 2-10, they put on 50 in their 15-over stint together at the crease but as Steele departed for 36, Trevallyn lost the rest of their wickets in an almighty clump. Drew Clark came and went for 18 of his 19-run stand with White and from there, they lost 7-10 as Goyal and Howe demolished the batting side, each getting a chance at a hat-trick. It was always going to be uphill for Trevallyn from there, but having won the last four games, they've played some of their best cricket with their backs to the wall, and as Sean Barry dismissed Jackson Blair early, there was hope. However, a 56-run partnership between coach Josh Adams and Howe had the Tigers' leaders leading from the front and despite Adams' departure on 36, the damage was basically done. READ MORE: NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers schedule finalised for NBL season Howe finished unbeaten on 34 as Matty Lawrence and Goyal were both dismissed in the 16th over, which was bowled by Lucas Boyden (1-11 off one). Barry took 1-11 off his three overs, and Jacob Millwood 1-17 in the same amount, with leg-spinner White reasonably cheap again, bowling two maidens in his eight overs for 36 runs. Next Saturday's Hadspen and Longford clash, which will be at the Cheiftains' home ground, will be the third grand final between the pair in five years. Diggers completed a perfect season in the A-grade competition, defeating Longford by eight wickets. Opening bowlers Tim Crawford (4-10 off eight) and Mitch Quarrell (4-12 off 7.5) lead the way as they dismissed the Tigers for 78. A shared effort saw them home, with Adam Davie (29*) and captain Lockie Mitchell (16*) at the crease when the win was sealed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/5475917b-3263-4179-a832-13229cc888e0.jpg/r0_96_5000_2921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg