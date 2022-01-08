sport, cricket,

A 147-run third-wicket partnership between Charlie Eastoe and Cooper Anthes steered the Greater Northern Raiders to a four-wicket win over South Hobart Sandy Bay. Standing in for captain Oliver Wood, Eastoe amassed his first century for the Raiders, finishing with 105 off 124 balls, while Anthes made 65 off 85 in the top-of-the-table duel. Dealt with chasing down the Sharks' score of 7-243, the Raiders lost Alistair Taylor (10) early, as Sam O'Mahony (31 off 35) followed in the 13th over. READ MORE: BBL: Hobart Hurricanes game goes to MCG as part of League's COVID plan Anthes joined Eastoe with the score at 2-69 and eventually departed 30 overs later, finding the fielder off the bowling of Tasmanian-contracted Tom Andrews. Eastoe, who joined the Raiders from Glenorchy this season, brought his century up off a quick single to cover with new partner and debutant, Nathan Parkin (11* off 12). The centurion fell just one over later, sparking a mini collapse of 3-5 but Parkin and Aidan O'Connor held their nerves for the win. SHSB bowlers Umair Butt (2-46) and Andrews (2-54) led the way for the defeated side, while it was O'Mahony and O'Connor who did the same for the Raiders. The youthful pair finished with 3-19 and 3-31 respectively, setting the tone for the win. Featuring high-quality names like four-Test representative Alex Doolan, former South Australian Redback pair Andrews and Cameron Valente and skipper Sean Willis, the Sharks were jam-packed with talent. READ MORE: Unforced error, bad call or double fault? The Djokovic debacle goes on O'Mahony and O'Connor snagged an early wicket each before Willis (81* off 97) and Andrews (54 off 50) put on 106. O'Connor got Andrews and then Valente, with O'Mahony and Launceston quick Dihan Cloete (1-49) joining the party later. The Raiders used eight bowlers in the win, missing regulars Wood, Jono Chapman and James Beattie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/ae547216-1459-4aa8-8fc8-6f2663f103ff.jpg/r1_157_3070_1891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg