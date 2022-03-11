sport, cricket,

Hobart Hurricanes have secured the services of prolific run-scorer Caleb Jewell for a further two BBL seasons. The Tasmanian has become the team's ninth signing for next summer as the group looks to improve on its Eliminator final finish. READ MORE: Clarkson feels Launnie would still get games if Hobart stadium built Jewell, the side's fifth-highest run-maker this past summer, has signed on before the competition's embargo period. The contract is a good reward for the 24-year-old who has been trying to establish himself as a regular player. "I obviously missed out on a contract last season and then had a stint as a replacement player, and then was stoked to be offered a one-year contract for the season just gone," he said. "I probably didn't quite make as many runs as I would've liked. "So for me, it's just great to have the contract side of things locked away so I can fully focus on my batting. "Even this far out from next season, we have so many great names locked in on our list already, so I'm really excited to see how the rest of the recruitment goes over the off-season, and then get stuck into it again at the end of the year." Cricket Tasmania's general manager of high performance, Simon Insley, said Jewell had put in the hard work across all three formats and he looked forward to seeing him further develop his Twenty20 game. Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade have already signed with the Hurricanes for next season.

