Saturday's visit by North Launceston to Girdlestone Park will be about more than just a pre-season game of footy for the East Devonport Football Club. For the Swans and their president John Febey, the practice match between the TSL powerhouse and NWFL side Wynyard will also be an unofficial next step in their quest to join the state competition. Febey on Wednesday said the club was viewing the practice match as an opportunity to showcase Girdlestone Park to a TSL audience via the Bombers, and was hopeful that club officials such as president Thane Brady would also be in attendance so the club can really "show off" the ground and its facilities to those on and off field. "This is very big for us, as there wouldn't be too many of those North Launceston guys who have actually seen Girdlestone Park, let alone have ever played on it,'' Febey said. "So it will be the first look of what could be a potential ground which they would be playing on each year, so they can get that first-hand experience of what it is going to be like to play on it, so that is significant. "This does feel like the next phase and in a way it feels like a TSL club is acknowledging us by saying 'we want them in, so let's go see what they have got'. "So with that in mind it is extremely important for us and hopefully Thane Brady will be there and I'll be able to take him around and show him what we have, what we have planned and what the council can do for us, things like that." Febey said the club would be using the day as a genuine test run for what it could be like on match day if it does gain entry to the TSL. "We think it will bring Girdlestone Park to the fore for them as it will showcase what we do have in terms of facilities and the location,'' he said. "It also wouldn't surprise me if we had a few people turn up as well even though it is only a practice match, and of course it will be a benefit to Wynyard as well, as they will get to play a powerful TSL side." He was also hopeful the Swans' junior players would be in attendance to get a first-hand look at the level they could be playing at one day. Brady has been vocal in his support for the Swans' quest to be part of the TSL, a decision which will be guided by what the final call is in regards to a Tasmanian AFL team. The future of the TSL beyond 2023 will be determined by which way that call goes later in the year. Brady in November praised East for its "fortitude and forward thinking" and believed it could become a "destination club" in the TSL. He recently had a "war of words" with NWFL president Andrew Richardson after the NWFL expressed its concerns over what it believed was "bullying tactics" in signing under-age players from the Coast on a full-time basis. The Bombers this week on social media confirmed that Jack Aherne, Lachie Cowan, Heath Ollington and Seth Campbell were all at the club after their inclusion in the Tasmania Devils boys squad was announced. The Swans' senior program has been in recess since last year due to low player numbers. The Coast has been without TSL representation since Burnie and Devonport withdrew ahead of the 2018 season. East in November also revealed it could potentially play under a different name in that competition in order to truly be representative team of the region. The full four-quarter contest will start at 10.30am. Wynyard and North Launceston have some close on-field links, including Cats coach Beau Sharman, who played in a premiership with the Bombers.

