It has been a long-time coming but the Tasmanian Tigers are ready to take the field for the first time in 2022 with the WNCL series. The Tigers are facing a jam-packed schedule with six games in just a tick over two weeks and have the added difficulty of missing Nicola Carey and Heather Graham through international duty. READ MORE: Is a new stadium on the cards for Tasmania? Rather than seeking the negative side of a gruelling period of state cricket, coach Salliann Beams is counting the silver-linings ahead of the game against Victoria on Wednesday. "It's one of those things isn't it, you want them in that environment that's what we're here to do, win trophies and produce Australian players so we're pretty excited for Nic and Heather," she said. "[They] bowl 20 overs and bat three and four so they will be missed but it provides opportunity for other players." The Tigers are eager to provide opportunity with Chloe Abel, Clare Scott and Hayley Silver-Holmes all called into the squad with a chance of making their state debut. Beams all but locked in North Hobart's Scott for a debut after impressive form in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League. READ MORE: The quirky way Hadspen lost their Community Cup semi-final Meanwhile, Greater Northern Raiders' batter Emma Manix-Geeves is also likely to feature in the top-order against Victoria while Graham and Carey are representing Australia. "She wants to do so well for this team and prove to everyone that she warrants a place but she's done all the hard work, she just needs to trust herself and show a little bit of courage but I've got every confidence she'll be fine," Beams said. "[She's] Tasmanian with a very high potential so fingers crossed she enjoys the next two weeks and gets the scores she deserves." Experienced bowler Belinda Vakarewa is also out through personal reasons with Beams hoping the Hobart Hurricanes bowler is back next season. "We hope Belinda does return, I think she's made the incredibly brave decision to take time away from this environment to focus on her mental health," she said. "We fully support her to do that and again, she'll be a big loss for us but hopefully she'll be back next season."

